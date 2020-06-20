QUINCY — The Quincy Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store has reopened for customers after being temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
In reopening, they are requiring face coverings in the store. The store has some face coverings they can provide for those who do not have one so that they do not have to turn anyone away. They are also limiting customer capacity to 10 people at a time.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can look through a wide range of items. From clothes, to furniture to household items, the thrift store has a little bit of everything.
“We need volunteers,” said store manager Luella Maine. Since reopening, the Quincy Habitat for Humanity is facing some difficulty with having enough volunteers to staff the store and sort through donations. The store has lost a majority of its volunteers due to the worry around COVID-19, said Maine. She estimated they now have only one-third of the volunteers they had before the pandemic.
All profits made at the thrift store go toward purchasing land and building houses for families who apply and meet certain requirements established by Habitat for Humanity.
The Quincy Habitat has been able to build a house every other year. The organization serves the Soap Lake, Ephrata, Quincy and George areas. The current obstacle the group faces is finding affordable property to build on, as well as combating the rising price of land and materials to build homes.
Locally, Walmart and the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce have been large supporters of the Habitat for Humanity, Maine said.
The organization has also had issues with illegal dumping of trash and unusable donations on its land, Maine said, so they are finding themselves financially responsible to have it hauled to the landfill.