Reader Scrapbook

Icicle River Middle School students Paige Runions, Savanna Rowles, Caden Peterson and Cruz Martinez Nieto competed in the Math is Cool competition at Foothills Middle School on Feb. 7. The team earned first in the seventh-grade division. In addition, Peterson took first overall for the seventh-grade division and Rowles placed second.

 Provided photo/Toni Harrison

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS: We’re looking for photos of cute kids and pets taken in North Central Washington within the past year to include in Reader Scrapbook. Send large and/or high-resolution photos, with contact phone number, by email to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com, with “Your News Reader Scrapbook” in the subject line, or mail to “Your News Reader Scrapbook,” Features Department, The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511. Call Cala Flamond at 661-6372 with questions.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters



Read More