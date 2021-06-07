Wenatchee High School Class of 1970: A 50-year reunion is planned for Oct. 1-2. A golf event is planned at Rock Island Golf Course for 10 a.m. Oct. 1, and a wine tasting at Watermill Winery later that day is also planned. More events and registration for events can be found at wwrld.us/2VSRshh. Information is also available for those who join the Facebook group at wwrld.us/2XZQQt5. Any school-related photos are requested and can be sent to Doug Preston at whsclassof70reunion@gmail.com or dougpreston1970@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff