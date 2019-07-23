Entiat
Entiat High School, all classes gathering and class of 1979: All classes will gather from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 in the north shelter of Entiat City Park. Lunch at noon, cost is $5; program at 1 p.m. There will be a silent auction of historical memorabilia and the museum will be open. The 40th reunion of the class of 1979 will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at the home of Janet Moore Searles. For more information, contact Janet Searles at jangar79@nwi.net or 669-6639, or Donn Garrett at donngarrett@yahoo.com or (425) 770-3786.
East Wenatchee
Eastmont High School, class of 1979: The 40th reunion is planned for July 26-27. Events include a Lady of the Lake cruise July 26 at 8 p.m., round-trip Wenatchee-Chelan shuttle available; and dinner July 27 at 5 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. For more information and costs, email Tim Marker at tmarker@nwi.net.
— Linda Barta, World staff