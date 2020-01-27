Delta Kappa Gamma offers scholarships
The Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, is seeking applicants for the Ruby Long Recruitment Grant and the Marje Stegeman Scholarship.
The Ruby Long Recruitment Grant assists students with financial need who are committed to teaching, and the Marje Stegeman Scholarship is for an education major with a family member currently or formerly employed as a teacher. Each awards $1,000.
Eligible applicants are female high school graduates from high schools in Chelan or Douglas counties currently accepted into a college of education with a major in teaching. Application deadline is April 1.
For more information or to find an application, visit zetachapter.com or email cril@earthlink.net.
The Community Foundation
The Community Foundation of NCW is now accepting applications for its scholarship program.
The foundation manages more than 100 different scholarships that support high school seniors, current college students and non-traditional students from North Central Washington planning to attend four-year colleges and universities, community colleges and trade schools.
Each scholarship has its own criteria and eligibility. The application is online and students can apply for multiple scholarships at once. An eligibility quiz feature can help students determine which scholarships to apply for.
Application deadline for most scholarships is March 1. For more information or to apply to scholarships visit cfncw.org/scholarships.
Central Washington Catholic Foundation
Central Washington Catholic Foundation is offering a Celebration of Faith Scholarship, which will award $2,000 to up to five practicing Catholics from the Diocese of Yakima attending or planning to attend a Catholic college or university.
Eligible students must be accepted to an accredited Catholic college or university and must live within the boundaries of the Diocese of Yakima. Students must show significant community activities and future plans and educational goals. Recipients will be eligible to reapply and compete with new applicants.
Deadline for submissions is April 1. For more information or to apply online, visit cwcatholicfoundation.org.
The Appleares Choral Society of Wenatchee
The Appleaires Choral Society of Wenatchee is offering a $2,000 scholarship for first-year college students wishing to pursue a degree in the music field.
The scholarship is open to students living in Chelan and Douglas counties.
To be eligible, students must complete an application, submit a copy of the applicant's high school transcript and one letter of recommendation from a high school principal, music teacher, private teacher or school counselor. All applicants will audition before a panel of judges from the Wenatchee area.
Application deadline is Feb. 15. Applications are available through high school counseling offices or music teachers. For more information or to request an application, email pacamp@nwi.net.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff