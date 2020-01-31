Delta Kappa Gamma
The Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, is seeking applicants for the Ruby Long Recruitment Grant and the Marje Stegeman Scholarship.
The Ruby Long Recruitment Grant assists students with financial need who are committed to teaching, and the Marje Stegeman Scholarship is for an education major with a family member currently or formerly employed as a teacher. Each awards $1,000.
Eligible applicants are female high school graduates from high schools in Chelan or Douglas counties currently accepted into a college of education with a major in teaching. Application deadline is April 1.
For more information or to find an application, visit zetachapter.com or email cril@earthlink.net.
Central Washington Catholic Foundation
Central Washington Catholic Foundation is offering a Celebration of Faith Scholarship, which will award $2,000 to up to five practicing Catholics from the Diocese of Yakima attending or planning to attend a Catholic college or university.
Eligible students must be accepted to an accredited Catholic college or university and must live within the boundaries of the Diocese of Yakima. Students must show significant community activities and future plans and educational goals. Recipients will be eligible to reapply and compete with new applicants.
Deadline for submissions is April 1. For more information or to apply online, visit cwcatholicfoundation.org.
Philanthropic Educational Organization International
Applications are being accepted for the Upper Valley Scholarship. Eligible applicants are women in need of financial assistance returning to school. Applicants must either be age 30 or over and reside in Chelan or Douglas County, or currently enrolled in or returning to a higher education program after a two-year or more absence.
Colleges, universities or technical schools where applicants have been accepted must be fully accredited and within Washington state. Out-of-state, online accredited schools are accepted.
The scholarship is needs-based and must be used for school expenses and is paid directly to the school. Applicants may re-submit each year of study. Applications must be received by April 30. Funds will be available by fall of 2020 and sent directly to the school’s financial department upon confirmation of enrollment.
For more information or to request an application form, contact Mimi Keller at mimikeller5@icloud.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff