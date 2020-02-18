Chelan
Visual arts scholarship application open
The Lake Chelan Arts Council is awarding a pair of $1,000 Visual Arts Scholarships to graduating seniors in the Lake Chelan Valley with a minimum grade-point average of 2.5 who wish to continue their education in visual arts at an accredited school of higher education.
Visual arts are defined as painting, drawing, sculpture, graphic arts, mixed media, photography and fiber art.
Applications must be returned by April 13 and include a sealed transcript of high school courses and grades, two letters of recommendation, two written essays and answers to two essay questions and a portfolio of artwork.
For more information or to download an application, visit artinchelan.com.
NCW
Scholarship available for those with ties to tree fruit industry
The Washington Apple Education Foundation will award more than $1 million in new and renewing scholarships to students this spring.
Eligible students must either have been raised in a family whose primary source of income is derived from the tree fruit industry or pursuing a college degree with plans to work in state's tree fruit industry.
Scholarships awarded may be used at accredited trade or technical schools, two-year and four-year public and private colleges and universities
All applications must be completed and submitted online. The deadline for new applicants to submit completed applications to WAEF is March 1.
For more information or to apply, visit waef.org/scholarships or call 663-7713.