OKANOGAN — Okanogan County music students chosen by visiting artist Dr. Jensina Oliver of Shoreline Community College will perform piano pieces in a virtual recital beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. The performances will be streamed live on facebook.com/okanoganmta.
Oliver also adjudicated a competition for student representatives to be featured at the Washington State Music Teacher Association Conference honors recitals. Jessica Heinlen of Tonasket, student of Lois Rhoads, was chosen to be featured with her performance of Liebesträum by Franz Liszt. Gwyndolyn Thompson of Oroville was given an honorable mention.
The following students of listed teachers will perform during Saturday's recital:
Lois Rhoads, Tonasket: Jessica Heinlen, Gwyndolyn Thompson, Curtis Willson, Lydia Thompson, Owen Weddle, Faith Lusk
Joan Smith, Republic: Milla Sampsel, Lincoln Samspel, Asher Engelking
Roz Nau, Tonasket: Evelyn Sheller, Amber Eppel
Kathleen Christensen, Omak: Leia Robeck, Pearl LaBounty
The Okanogan County Music Teachers Association presents various public recitals throughout the year for the benefits of students and communities in Okanogan and Ferry counties. Area teachers are invited to visit wsmta.org or contact Roz Nau at (509) 433-8112.