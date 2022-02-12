WENATCHEE — Wilda Osborne celebrated her 104th birthday during a gathering with family and friends on Feb. 4.
Wilda Ione was born Feb. 4, 1918 in Chehalis. She lived most of her life in Centralia. She was the eldest of four children and had two brothers and one sister.
Wilda married the love of her life Ivan Julius Osbourne and they were married for more than 60 years. They built their dream house in 1950, where they raised two sons, Gary and Gregg Osborne.
They have seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Wilda was a full-time mother and homemaker. During World War II, Wilda worked in the shipyard. She later worked as a clerk in Centralia City Hall. After retirement, she and her husband traveled around the county in a motorhome. Wilda moved to Wenatchee 17 years ago and she currently resides in RiverWest Assisted Living.
She was an avid gardener and canned much of what she grew. She also loved to sew, cook and participate in outdoor activities such as fishing and clamming.
Wilda belongs to the Episcopal Church and loves to talk about sports of any kind.
