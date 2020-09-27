Wenatchee
Eagle Scouts to be honored with community parade
The Town Toyota Center in collaboration with the Scouts BSA Grand Columbia Council will host a community parade at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 celebrating scouts who have recently completed the rank of Eagle Scout.
Eagle Scouts and their families will be stationed along the parade route in the Town Toyota Center parking lot in Wenatchee. Community members are welcome to drive through the lot starting at the main entrance and give congratulations to the scouts for their hard work.
For more information or if you or someone you know are a recent Eagle Scout that would like to be honored, contact organizer Jennifer Talbot by email at eaglescoutparade@gmail.com.
Wenatchee
Community Action Council asks for community vote
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is one of the top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program and requests the community's help to win.
The online voting phase is open until midnight Oct. 2. The community may vote up to 10 times a day every day. Winners will be announced on Nov. 4 and the top 40 recipients will win $25,000 grant awards.
The Community Council Action would use the grant to help sustain its mobile food pantry program.
The nonprofit received a grant from the North Central Washington Accountable Community of Health to purchase a pickup, a custom-built mobile food pantry and fee placement costs for two full-time AmeriCorps members to coordinate the new food pantry for one year. Service began this month. Additional funds are needed to extend the program beyond one year.
For more information or to vote, visit wwrld.us/332iSpM.
Wenatchee
Free child find screenings now available
The Wenatchee School District is seeking young people from birth to age 21 not enrolled in school to screen for those who may need special education services.
The purpose of screening is to identify children who are not developing within normal guidelines for their age or to identify children for whom early intervention in a special education learning center would be most appropriate.
The Chelan-Douglas Early Intervention Program will be scheduling individual appointments for children birth to age 3. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 664-3781
A free Child Find screening will be offered for children ages 3 to 5. Translation services are available to assist Spanish-speaking families. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Amy Evitt at 663-7117.
Other appointments can be made for children ages 6 to 21 by calling 663-7117.
— Cala Flamond, World staff