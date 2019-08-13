Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

AUGUST

13: Avengers: Endgame

13: Unplanned

13: All Is True

13: Blackbear

13: Finding Steve McQueen

13: Homeland: Season 7

13: Lying and Stealing

13: Mr. Mercedes Season 2

13: New Amsterdam: Season One

13: Riverdale: The Complete Third Season

13: Saving Zoe

13: The Blacklist Season 6

13: The Professor and the Madman

13: The Spanish Princess

13: Vault

20: The Hustle

20: A Dog's Journey

20: Brightburn

20: The Sun Is Also a Star

20: The Biggest Little Farm

20: The Tomorrow Man

20: American Gods

20: Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season

20: Blue Bloods: The Ninth Season

20: Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six

20: I Trapped the Devil

20: Iron Sky: The Coming Race

20: Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters with Lego Batmobile Premium

20: Mayans M.C. Season 1

20: NCIS: New Orleans: The Fifth Season

20: S.W.A.T. Season 2

20: The Walking Dead Season 9

27: The Secret Life of Pets 2

27: Godzilla: King of the Monsters

27: Rocketman

27: The Last Black Man in San Francisco

27: A Million Little Things: The Complete First Season

27: Chicago Fire: Season Seven

27: Chicago Med: Season Four

27: Into the Badlands

27: Killers Anonymous

27: NCIS: Los Angeles: The Tenth Season

27: The Banana Splits Movie

27: The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season

27: The Rookie: The Complete First Season

