Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

AUGUST

20: The Hustle

20: A Dog's Journey

20: Brightburn

20: The Sun Is Also a Star

20: The Biggest Little Farm

20: The Tomorrow Man

20: American Gods

20: Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season

20: Blue Bloods: The Ninth Season

20: Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six

20: I Trapped the Devil

20: Iron Sky: The Coming Race

20: Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters with Lego Batmobile Premium

20: Mayans M.C. Season 1

20: NCIS: New Orleans: The Fifth Season

20: S.W.A.T. Season 2

20: The Walking Dead Season 9

27: The Secret Life of Pets 2

27: Godzilla: King of the Monsters

27: Rocketman

27: The Last Black Man in San Francisco

27: A Million Little Things: The Complete First Season

27: Chicago Fire: Season Seven

27: Chicago Med: Season Four

27: Into the Badlands

27: Killers Anonymous

27: NCIS: Los Angeles: The Tenth Season

27: The Banana Splits Movie

27: The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season

27: The Rookie: The Complete First Season

SEPTEMBER

3: Men in Black International

3: Ma

3: Booksmart

3: I Got the Hook Up 2

3: Mary Magdalene

3: Bull: Season Three

3: Cold Blood

3: Into the Ashes

3: NCIS: The Sixteenth Season

3: Nightmare Cinema

3: The Goldbergs

3: The Wind

3: True Detective: Season 3

3: Young Sheldon: The Compete Second Season

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tribune News Service