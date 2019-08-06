Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
AUGUST
6: Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
6: The Curse of La Llorona
6: Poms
6: Tolkien
6: Amazing Grace
6: The Souvenir
6: Batman: Hush
6: Changeland
6: Deep Murder
6: Descendants 3
6: Donnybrook
6: Knightfall: Season 2
6: Plus One
6: Project Ithaca
6: Strike Back: Season 6
6: The Command
6: Girl in the Fog
6: The Good Doctor, Season 2
6: The Outpost Season 1
6: The Outsider
13: Avengers: Endgame
13: Unplanned
13: All Is True
13: Blackbear
13: Finding Steve McQueen
13: Homeland: Season 7
13: Lying and Stealing
13: Mr. Mercedes Season 2
13: New Amsterdam: Season One
13: Riverdale: The Complete Third Season
13: Saving Zoe
13: The Blacklist Season 6
13: The Professor and the Madman
13: The Spanish Princess
13: Vault
20: The Hustle
20: A Dog's Journey
20: Brightburn
20: The Sun Is Also a Star
20: The Biggest Little Farm
20: The Tomorrow Man
20: American Gods
20: Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season
20: Blue Bloods: The Ninth Season
20: Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six
20: I Trapped the Devil
20: Iron Sky: The Coming Race
20: Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters with Lego Batmobile Premium
20: Mayans M.C. Season 1
20: NCIS: New Orleans: The Fifth Season
20: S.W.A.T. Season 2
20: The Walking Dead Season 9
___
