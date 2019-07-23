Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

JULY

23: Alita: Battle Angel

23: Hellboy

23: Missing Link

23: Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

23: Assimiliate

23: Critters Attack

23: Manifest: Season 1

30: The Intruder

30: Long Shot

30: UglyDolls

30: Body at Brighton Rock

30: Deadly Class: Season One

30: Domino

30: El Chicano

30: The Good Place: Season Three

30: The Hot Zone

AUGUST

6: Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

6: The Curse of La Llorona

6: Poms

6: Tolkien

6: Amazing Grace

6: The Souvenir

6: Batman: Hush

6: Deep Murder

6: Descendants 3

6: Donnybrook

6: Knightfall: Season 2

6: Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters w/ Lego Batmobile Premium

6: Plus One

6: Project Ithaca

6: Strike Back: Season 6

6: The Command

6: The Good Doctor, Season 2

6: Outpost Season 1

6: The Outsider

