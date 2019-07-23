Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
JULY
23: Alita: Battle Angel
23: Hellboy
23: Missing Link
23: Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
23: Assimiliate
23: Critters Attack
23: Manifest: Season 1
30: The Intruder
30: Long Shot
30: UglyDolls
30: Body at Brighton Rock
30: Deadly Class: Season One
30: Domino
30: El Chicano
30: The Good Place: Season Three
30: The Hot Zone
AUGUST
6: Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
6: The Curse of La Llorona
6: Poms
6: Tolkien
6: Amazing Grace
6: The Souvenir
6: Batman: Hush
6: Deep Murder
6: Descendants 3
6: Donnybrook
6: Knightfall: Season 2
6: Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters w/ Lego Batmobile Premium
6: Plus One
6: Project Ithaca
6: Strike Back: Season 6
6: The Command
6: The Good Doctor, Season 2
6: Outpost Season 1
6: The Outsider
