Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

JULY

16: Shazam!

16: Breakthrough

16: Teen Spirit

16: Little Woods

16: Abduction

16: Criminal Minds: Season 14

16: Fast Color

16: Titans: The Complete First Season

23: Alita: Battle Angel

23: Hellboy

23: Missing Link

23: Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

23: Critters Attack

23: Manifest: Season 1

30: The Intruder

30: Long Shot

30: Ugly Dolls

30: Body at Brighton Rock

30: Deadly Class: Season One

30: Domino

30: El Chicano

30: The Good Place: Season Three

30: The Hot Zone

___

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tribune News Service