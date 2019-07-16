Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
JULY
16: Shazam!
16: Breakthrough
16: Teen Spirit
16: Little Woods
16: Abduction
16: Criminal Minds: Season 14
16: Fast Color
16: Titans: The Complete First Season
23: Alita: Battle Angel
23: Hellboy
23: Missing Link
23: Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
23: Critters Attack
23: Manifest: Season 1
30: The Intruder
30: Long Shot
30: Ugly Dolls
30: Body at Brighton Rock
30: Deadly Class: Season One
30: Domino
30: El Chicano
30: The Good Place: Season Three
30: The Hot Zone
___
