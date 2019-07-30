Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
JULY
30: The Intruder
30: Long Shot
30: UglyDolls
30: The White Crow
30: Body at Brighton Rock
30: Deadly Class: Season One
30: Domino
30: El Chicano
30: The Good Place: The Complete Third Season
30: The Hot Zone
AUGUST
6: Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
6: The Curse of La Llorona
6: Poms
6: Tolkien
6: Amazing Grace
6: The Souvenir
6: Batman: Hush
6: Changeland
6: Deep Murder
6: Descendants 3
6: Donnybrook
6: Knightfall: Season 2
6: Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters w/ Lego Batmobile Premium
6: Plus One
6: Project Ithaca
6: Strike Back: Season 6
6: The Command
6: The Good Doctor, Season 2
6: Outpost Season 1
6: The Outsider
13: Avengers: Endgame
13: Unplanned
13: All Is True
13: Blackbear
13: Finding Steve McQueen
13: Homeland: Season 7
13: Lying and Stealing
13: Mr. Mercedes Season 2
13: New Amsterdam: Season One
13: Riverdale: The Complete Third Season
13: Saving Zoe
13: The Blacklist Season 6
13: The Professor and the Madman
13: The Spanish Princess
13: Vault
