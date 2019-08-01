Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--The Southwest Washington Fair has announced its finalists for the 2019 Little Miss Friendly competition -- the 51st year of the pageant to choose the fair's living logo.
The program is for girls age 8 to 12. Each year a new Little Miss Friendly represents the fair at parades and functions throughout the year, starting with events at the fair itself.
The program is sponsored by The Southwest Washington Fair Association and Kiwanis Club of Centralia-Chehalis. The Little Miss Friendly Coordinator is Sue Barlow.
The five finalists competing for the title of Little Miss Friendly are as follows:
*
Avery Garner, 9, Chehalis, daughter of Bobbie and Jesse Garner
*
Lily Bailey, 8, Chehalis, daughter of Mike and Dawn Bailey
*
Haiden Bartel, 10, Chehalis, daughter of Tony and Tamara Bartel
*
Gracie Elam, 10, Chehalis, daughter of Jesse and Anne Elam
*
Charlie Clinton, 10, Chehalis, daughter of Alison and Joe Clinton
The winner will be announced the Tuesday night of fair week, August 13. The Little Miss Friendly Ceremony starts at 6 p.m. on the Saloon Stage.
For contestants interested in applying next year, the application form and rules are posted on the fair website.
For more information on this event or the 2019 Southwest Washington Fair, go to www.southwestwashingtonfair.org or contact the fair office at 360-740-2655.