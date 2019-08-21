Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--A free community carnival and concert at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam will include horse rides, a trout tank, several different types of games, face painting and an outdoor concert featuring local favorites Ben Fagerstedt and Ericka Corban Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.
"Our desire is just to really be a blessing to the community," said Pastor Kent Gravley. "The setting where we'll be, Sonshine Park, is almost 10 acres owned by the church, but it's used by the community."
There will be plenty of activities across the church's property, which includes two baseball/softball fields and a soccer field, throughout the free event.
"It's kind of the first time we've combined a carnival and a concert," said Gravley, who said the church has thrown a few community carnivals in the past.
There will be four horses belonging to members of the church that can be ridden around the grounds.
"It's pretty docile, pretty tame, not like the Belmont Stakes out there," quipped Gravley. "Nobody will be running their horses, and just to make sure everybody is protected there will be walkers on either side of the horse."
Another unique feature will be a tank loaded with 150 trout weighing at least a pound apiece.
"We'll have rods, reels and bait already waiting for the kids to fish," said Gravley. Kids are welcome to take their catch home, or leave it with the church for some other use.
There will be plenty of other activities as well throughout the event.
"There will be a bouncy house and various games and competitions," said Gravley, who said the events are scheduled and an event emcee will make frequent announcements to guide participants to the correct locations. Games will include a cornhole competition and a "shoe relay," to name two.
"It's just lots of fun," said Gravley. "And we have a little train that we borrow that just goes kind of all over the property, pulled by a little tractor, and the kids just love that."
Food will be available, including hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, the usual carnival fare, at a low cost, said Gravley.
There will be a prayer tent on site, "with some privacy," said Gravley. "Let's just say, it's not a place to be counseled, but if you or someone in your life has a need and you just want someone praying with you or for you, I encourage you to feel free to step in there."
As for the music, Gravley said, "We're pretty excited. Ericka does a great job and has a beautiful voice and a great heart. And then Ben, who has certainly been very talented all along, and it certainly came to light at the Michael Buble concert."
Gravley was at that show with his wife Jan at the Tacoma Dome in April, when Fagerstedt, then a 17-year-old senior at Aberdeen High School, was singled out to sing with the world-renowned singer.
"The big screen had Ben's face on it and I said, wait a minute!" said Gravley.
The outdoor concert begins at 7 p.m.
"At the concert there will be three kind of short cameo testimonies from local people talking about what Christ has meant in their lives," said Gravley. "Each will be about four minutes, about the length of a song, and then at the end we'll be inviting people back the next day."
Sunday morning at 10 there will be an outdoor church session.
"I'll do a special children's time for that," said Gravley.
During the service there will be an offering, and all the money received will be split between the Union Gospel Mission and the Friendship House, said Gravley. It will wrap up with food including hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and cookies.
More than 90 of the church's nearly 250 members will volunteer their time for the event.
Immanuel Baptist Church is located at 1200 Soule Ave. in Hoquiam. From Highway 101/Franklin Street, head east on Washington Avenue to get to the site.