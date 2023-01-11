music Aaron Crawford

Country artist Aaron Crawford performs live this weekend at SageCliffe Resort, Tipsy Canyon Winery, Riverside Playhouse and in downtown Chelan. 

 Provided photo/Aaron Crawford

Along with live music at local wineries and bars, this weekend brings an assortment of musical experiences. A chamber music concert with four pianists, a storytelling songwriter's showcase, a rock 'n' roll dance party, and Americana music by local and touring musicians make up some of the entertainment choices in the area. 

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?