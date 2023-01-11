Along with live music at local wineries and bars, this weekend brings an assortment of musical experiences. A chamber music concert with four pianists, a storytelling songwriter's showcase, a rock 'n' roll dance party, and Americana music by local and touring musicians make up some of the entertainment choices in the area.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Joey Anderson takes the stage as a “genre-spanning songwriter [who] delivers his southern voice with a touch of class and a wealth of hard-nosed grit.”
Friday
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Acoustic musician Bryson Evans brings “a raw and edgy approach and blends heartfelt lyrics with guitar, fiddle and some banjo.”
6 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. The Just-US Band will be “playing a soothing and fun mix of rock classics, original and fresh sounding renditions."
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars Chelan, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Musician Eric Link will “play a variety of old, new and original songs on guitar, mandolin and Dobro.”
7-9 p.m. at Stein, 801 Front St., Leavenworth. The North Central Washington band Whisky Trail plays a blend of classic rock.
8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Live music in the lobby by Aaron Crawford
Saturday
2 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. A chamber music concert with pianists Christina Dahl, Gilbert Kalish, and Oksana Ejokina.
2-5 p.m. at Benson Winery, 754 Winesap Ave., Chelan. A Winterfest show by the three-member band Taste of Whisky.
2-5 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Aaron Crawford tours by "paying respect to the roots, instrumentation, and songwriting of traditional country, yet blending those flavors with the Seattle sound including the likes of the grunge scene icons."
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Local singer and guitarist Jeff McLaren plays songs from a variety of artists.
4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson. Ally Paige performs as BassICally
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Featuring Buzz Brump, whose sound is described as “a ‘Mixed Bag’ of genre-bending goodness that sweats it out on the dance floor.”
7 p.m. at Riverside Playhouse, 233B North Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Aaron Crawford, Gavin McLaughlin and Jacob Sims will each sing songs and tell stories in the second show of this series of shows by Mountain Music Productions and Avalon Music.
7:45 p.m. at Twisp River Tap House, 201 Methow Valley Hwy N., Twisp. Okanogan’s own rock ‘n’ roll funky soul group Make Up Sax is a full band with Angela Cross, Russell Truex, Omar Hinkle, Thom Barnette and Tim Alley.
8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Live music by Scott Heuston in the lobby.
Sunday
1 p.m. at downtown Lake Chelan Winterfest, 216 East Woodin Ave., Chelan. Aaron Crawford performs solo.
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. A performance by Owen Barnhart of “Americana with vivid, reflective lyrics, smooth vocals and woody acoustic guitar.”\
7 p.m. at Twisp River Tap House, 201 Methow Valley Hwy N., Twisp. A rock ‘n’ roll dance party featuring Ray Beaupre, Mike Schliesser and Gregg Hardy at The Summit Band.
