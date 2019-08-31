Aug. 31-- Aug. 31--These next 24 hours are some of the most nerving on the football calendar for NFL hopefuls. All 32 teams will have their rosters trimmed to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday and most of the 30 players from local schools vying for roster spots will either have good news or bad news by the time they sit down to watch their alma maters open the 2019 college football season.
We'll continue to track the roster cuts as they're made, providing updates on which Washington State, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Spokane-area high school players made it, and which ones didn't.
Washington State
Andre Dillard, OL, Philadelphia -- TBD.
Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville -- TBD.
James Williams, RB, Detroit -- The versatile running back made his NFL preseason debut Thursday night and pulled off a sweet hurdle, but was among the first players dropped by Detroit Friday.
Luke Falk, QB, N.Y. Jets -- TBD.
River Cracraft, WR, Denver -- TBD.
Hercules Mata'afa, DL, Minnesota -- TBD.
Frankie Luvu, LB, N.Y. Jets -- TBD.
Deone Bucannon, LB, Tampa Bay -- TBD.
Joe Dahl, OL, Detroit -- TBD.
Daniel Ekuale, DL, Cleveland -- TBD.
Shalom Luani, S, Seattle -- Luani made 16 appearances for Seattle in 2018, but he won't get another season with the Seahawks, who reportedly waived him Friday night.
Logan Tago, DL, Seattle -- TBD.
Cole Madison, OL, Green Bay -- TBD.
Jalen Thompson, S, Arizona -- TBD.
Destiny Vaeao, DL, Carolina -- TBD.
Vince Mayle, TE, LA Chargers -- TBD.
Eastern Washington
Cooper Kupp, WR, LA Rams -- TBD.
Taiwan Jones, RB, Houston -- TBD.
Kendrick Bourne, WR, San Francisco -- TBD.
Jake Rodgers, OL, Denver -- TBD.
Jay-Tee Tiuli, DL, Seattle -- The Federal Way native was waived by his hometown Seahawks on Wednesday.
Samson Ebukam, LB, LA Rams -- TBD.
Aaron Neary, OL, LA Rams -- TBD.
Nsimba Webster, WR, LA Rams -- TBD.
Ketner Kupp, LB, LA Rams -- The brother of the Rams' standout receiver was among the first players cut by the organization Friday, as reported by ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.
Idaho
Kaden Elliss, LB, New Orleans -- TBD.
Jesse Davis, OL, Miami -- TBD.
Benson Mayowa, DL, Oakland -- TBD.
Elijhaa Penny, RB, N.Y. Giants -- TBD.
Mike Iupati, OL, Seattle -- TBD.
High schools
Brett Rypien, QB, Denver -- TBD.