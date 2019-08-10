Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--Lewis County's Washington State University Extension is sponsoring a 10-week course beginning Sept. 11 on enhancing a small-acreage property called "Living on the Land -- Stewardship for Small Acreages."
The class will take place on from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 11 to Nov. 6 at the Lewis County Administration building.
The class will focus on improving soil quality, reducing mud and weeds, keeping animals happy and reducing chore time.
"Classes provides a basic, holistic understanding of soil, water, plant, and animal interactions," according to a news release from Lewis County's WSU Extension. "Participants will learn simple and practical tips for making a small acreage farm more efficient and useable for the owners and the environment."
Class size is limited to 20 participants. Contact Julie Pirtle at 360-740-1212 or by email at Julie.Pirtle@lewiscountywa.gov to register or for more information. The cost is $25 per household.