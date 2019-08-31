Aug. 31-- Aug. 31--Junior Achievement of Central Washington is seeking classroom volunteers.
The organization recruits volunteers, primarily from the business community, to share their experience and work with students who participate in the organization's programs. The organization aims to help students learn about managing money, career exploration and starting a business.
Volunteers complete an orientation on the organization's different programs, which are offered to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.
To learn more and to sign up as a volunteer, contact the Junior of Achievement of Central Washington office at 509-853-1006 or visit jawashington.org/cw.
