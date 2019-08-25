Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--Eight months after being elected chair of the local Republican Party, Earl Bowerman faces a recall effort by a group of precinct committee officers who claim he's bungled the party's finances, broken rules and failed to perform required duties.
Although a meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday evening, Bowerman said he hadn't been presented with the petition seeking his removal until contacted by The Columbian. Bowerman called the claims in the petition false or nonsensical.
He called his detractors' behavior disruptive and subversive, likening them to "The Squad," a group of vocal and combative freshman Democratic congressional representatives who have risen to national prominence.
This is the second time in two years a chair of the local Republican Party has faced a recall attempt as factions of the party vie for control. This time, there is a dispute over whether the party's bylaws are being followed. Another factor in the recall attempt could be Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring, who has expressed an interest as serving as the party's vice-chair.
Party pugilists and petitions
In recent years, the Clark County Republican Party has faced infighting and financial woes. In 2017, former chair David Gellatly survived a no-confidence vote over his leadership and management of party finances. Last year, the Clark County Republican Central Committee agreed to pay $74,725 to the Washington Attorney General's office for failing to report contributions as required by law.