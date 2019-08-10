Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--MOUNT VERNON -- Masking tape outlined the craters of the moon. The payload was a tulip tied to a toy plane. One of the astronauts sported black Nikes.
Some of the details differed from the original, but on Friday a team of local children brought a taste of the first moon landing to the Skagit County Fair, just as they did to a recent competition at the University of Washington.
Team SuperNova, made up of five students from several Skagit County communities, demonstrated to curious onlookers the skills that earned a third-place finish last month at the Apollo Next Giant Leap Student Challenge.
The NASA-sponsored competition encourages curiosity about science through challenges that mimic the original moon landing. Competitors learned to deliver small payloads with drones; build and guide computer-guided rovers over a crater-filled surface; and answer questions about scientific terms.
The Skagit County team got a late start -- they were unable to compete in the first regional at Central Washington University -- but had no shortage of enthusiasm.
"I love Legos and robots," said Kyle Niccum of Mount Vernon, the team's EVA officer.
Skagit's team built a robot rover from a provided Lego set. After the original design -- a dog named Rover -- didn't work out, a version that goes by the name Mr. Gizmo was built instead.
Building the robot was just one of the skills the team had to pick up in short order, adult adviser Rosemary Walkup said. Team members may have gravitated toward specialties, she said, but the knowledge that needed to be absorbed in eight weeks was vast.
"It was quite the effort ... Everyone in this group had to learn everything here," she said.
She said she was proud because the team, unlike several others, wasn't associated with a single club or school but was a cross-section of the community.
"We were truly the valley," she said.
The team also included Oscar Izguerra of Sedro-Woolley (commander), Josiah Walkup of Burlington (lunar module pilot), Levi Walkup of Burlington (CAPCOM officer) and Kimber Jones of Sedro-Woolley (science officer). Travis Walkup II served as adviser.
All were on hand in a 4-H building Friday to demonstrate, their space helmets lined up neatly nearby. They'd made the helmets themselves.
"We wanted to be with our friends and compete," Josiah Walkup said.
The team didn't let the competition go too far. When another team's batteries lost power during the competition at the UW, Team SuperNova lent them theirs.
