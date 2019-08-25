Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--SPOKANE, Wash. -- Freshman Tia Andaya put on quite a show for her dad when Gonzaga hosted Central Washington for an exhibition volleyball match on Saturday.
The Ellensburg graduate took charge of the setting duties and collected 20 assists, two kills, one ace and one block in the Zags' 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 victory at the Martin Centre.
Coach Mario Andaya's Wildcats got six kills each from Diana Fa'amausili and Naches Valley grad Makala Swart. West Valley's Bridgette Webb added four kills.
CWU will officially open its season in the Capital Plaza Invitational in Topeka, Kan., on Sept. 6.
YVC 1-3 in Showcase
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Highlighted by a sweep over Green River, Yakima Valley College opened its season on Saturday with four abbreviated matches in the NWAC Showcase at the Keefer Center.
The Yaks defeated Green River 2-0 after dropping both sets to Umpqua to start their long day. Then Olympic and Clackamas lasted YVC 2-1 in back-to-back matches.
Individual highlights were not available.
YVC resumes play in the Showcase on Sunday against Whatcom and South Puget Sound,.
--Maddie Hoffman and Abigail Uhart scored the goals in YVC's 2-0 soccer win over Skagit Valley late Friday night at the NWAC Friendies.
Sessi Allott assisted on both goals and goalkeeper Brynlee Ward made eight saves.