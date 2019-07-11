July 11-- Jul. 11--KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Brock Valicoff pitched a complete game and Yakima pounded out 14 hits as the Pepsi Beetles defeated the Kennewick Outlaws 5-4 in the first game of a CWL doubleheader on Wednesday.
With the game tied 2-2, the Beetles broke away with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jared Sires was 3 for 3 and JoJo Gonzales drove in a pair of runs.
Yakima, which split with the Outlaws at home on Tuesday, nearly pulled off a sweep but Kennewick plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the nightcap 4-3.
The Beetles moved to 9-5 in league and 15-23 overall and are off until the league-ending series with Yakima Valley on July 21-22. Kennewick finished CWL play at 16-4.
Game 1
Yakima 110 030 0 -- 5 14 0
Kennewick 001 100 2 -- 4 8 0
Valicoff and Martinez; Blanco and Lind.
Yakima highlights: Gabe DeJesus 2-4; Geoff Edgar 2-4; Jared Sires 3-4; JoJo Gonzalez 2 RBI; John McDonald 2-4, RBI; Diego Sosa 2-4, RBI; Brock Valicoff CG.
Game 2
Yakima 000 003 0 -- 3 7 0
Kennewick 020 100 1 -- 4 7 0
Sires, Clampitt (7) and Martinez; Aldridge, Howard (6) and Lind.
Yakima highlights: DeJesus 2-4; Gonzalez 1-2, RBI; McDonald RBI; Sosa 1-3, RBI.
Pak rained out
BELLEVUE -- Yakima Valley's opening game Wednesday in the Brandy Pugh tournament was rained out. The Pepsi Pak's game against the Kirkland Merchants has been rescheduled for Friday and 8 p.m.
Yakima Valley will play Baden on Thursday.
JUNIOR LEGION
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Yakima Valley Peppers 14, Prosser 4.
Yakima Valley Peppers 16, Prosser 1 (YV: Wyatt Johnson CG, 4 K).
GOLF
Kim closes with 76
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Yakima's Cassie Kim shot a round of 76 during the second day of the Girls Junior PGA Championships on Wednesday at Keney Park Golf Course.
After Tuesday's opening-round of 72, which included an ace on the 18th hole, the Davis graduate finished at 148 and missed the cut by three strokes.
Rose Zhang of Irvine, Calif., posted the top score through 36 holes at 10-under 130.
Kim will compete in the U.S. Girls Junior Championships in Wisconsin later this month.
Pair shoot age at SunTides
Ron Wyles and Will Curley recently shot their age at SunTides Golf Course.
Wyles recorded a round of 67 on Tuesday, carding six birdies with three bogies. It was witnessed by Allen Noble, Terry Cruz and Phil Lugtu.
Curley shot his age for the third year in a row with a round of 71 last month. It was witnessed by Rob Cushing and Don Knight.