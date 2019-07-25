July 25-- Jul. 25--KALISPELL, Mont. -- Owen Riddle's home away from home continues to be the Montana Raceway Park.
The Naches-based driver won the 29th annual Montana 200 for the third time in five years last weekend and took home a $10,000 top prize.
Riddle, who sat out the Apple Cup in May to crew for his brother Tayler, also won this race in 2015 and 2017.
Colorado's Preston Peltier, who won Evergreen Speedway's Summer Showdown last month, finished second and Naches rival Jason Jefferson was third. Jefferson's brother, Jeff, won the Montana 200 in 2012 and 2006.
Riddle becomes just the third driver to win the Montana 200 three times.
GOLF
Dobrauc gets AT ace
Ron Dobrauc recorded his second hole-in-one during a round Saturday at Apple Tree Golf Course. He aced the 144-yard 13th hole using a 9-iron.
Butch Lenberg, Larry Oliver and Adam Boynton witnessed the shot.