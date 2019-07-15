July 15-- Jul. 15--BELLEVUE -- With the game tied at six going into the top of the seventh inning, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak scored three runs to defeat Bellingham 9-7 on Sunday at the Brandy Pugh tournament.
Yakima Valley had a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Bellingham rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
Dylan Bishop went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and two runs scored and Brady Helgeson was 1 for 2 with two runs and four RBI for the Pak.
Nick Garretson earned the win for Yakima Valley. He pitched two innings of relief, giving up one run on four hits while striking out one.
The Pak will close out the tournament on Monday in the third-place game against the Seattle Stars at 4 p.m.
Yakima Valley 001 410 3 -- 9 7 3
Bellingham 000 150 1 -- 7 9 4
Yakima Valley highlights: Carson Poulson RBI; Brandon Bruner 1-3, RBI; Jack Van De Brake RBI; Nate Gutierrez run; Riley Seed 1-4, run; Dylan Bishop 3-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Brady Helgeson 1-2, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Nick Garretson run; Justin Hudson 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
Junior Legion
Mt. Vernon 8, Yakima Valley Peppers 2 (YVP: Drew Benjamin 3-3, 2b; Alex Morford 1-2, RBI; Dean Pettyjohn 1-3, run.)
Other scores: Pasco 6, Wilder Baseball Club 4; Gonzaga Prep 15, Mt. Spokane 7.
Soccer
United men lose
The Yakima United men's soccer team finished its season with a 2-0 loss against Bellingham United on Sunday. No other details were reported.