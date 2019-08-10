Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--Ken Wheeler hit a hole-in-one Friday at the Yakima Country Club.
Wheeler aced the 130-yard No. 6 hole using a 7-iron/ The shot was witnessed by Joan Wheeler and Rob Robillard.
MEETINGS
La Salle fall meeting Monday
La Salle's fall sports meeting is 6 p.m. Monday in the school commons.
All parents and prospective athletes must attend.
Athletes and parents will have the opportunity to meet the coaches, understand the expectations and requirements of each program and take care of all necessary paperwork.