Aug. 15-- Aug. 15--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Marshall Kent started hot but a couple of splits ruined his momentum as he finished third in the Professional Bowlers Association Tour's Wilmington Open that wrapped up Wednesday in North Carolina.
Qualifying third for the stepladder finals, Kent opened his first match with nine straight strikes. He left the 3-6 on his first ball in the 10th but still came away with a 274-179 victory over Andrew Anderson, the reigning PBA Player of the Year.
In his semifinal match against eventual winner BJ Moore, the Yakima bowler failed to convert a 2-5-7 split in the fourth frame. He managed to regain the lead before leaving a 2-8-10 split later in the match. Moore finished with three straight strikes for a 214-181 victory.
Moore topped Sean Rash 243-215 in the final.
Kent earned $3,000 for finishing third.
BASEBALL
Beetles tryouts Saturday
The Yakima Beetles will hold tryouts for the 2020 season on Saturday at Parker Faller Field. The tryouts are open to all students who attend Davis, Eisenhower, East Valley, Wapato, White Swan, Toppenish, Granger, Zillah, Sunnyside, Grandview, La Salle, Riverside Christian and West Chestnut Academy.
Senior Legion tryouts will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and is for players ages 14-19 during the 2019-2020 school year. Junior Legion tryouts will be held from 1-4 p.m. and is for players ages 14-17 prior to June 1, 2020.
The $20 tryout fee is payable at tryouts. Registration is online at www.signupgenius.com/go/BeetlesTryouts2020.