July 18-- Jul. 18--WENATCHEE, Wash. -- Brandon Bruner collected was 7 for 7 and Jack Van De Brake drove in five runs and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak swept a Central Washington League doubleheader Wednesday night at Wenatchee.
Brady Helgeson tossed three-hitter in the opening 13-0 victory, and Nate Gutierrez gave up just four hits in a 13-1 win in the nightcap.
Dylan Bishop was 2 for 3 with three RBI in the first game, and Riley seed had two hits -- including a double -- and drove in four runs for the Pak, which improved to 34-10 overall and 13-3 in league.
Yakima Valley hosts the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Sunday for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m., before visiting Parker Faller Field for a twin bill on Monday at the Same time.
Game 1
Yakima Valley 532 03 -- 13 10 0
Wenatchee 000 00 -- 0 3 2
Helgeson and Bishop; Kelpman, Files (1), Dorey (3), Kelly (5) and Schuglemen (5) and McGuire.
Highlights: Brady Helgeson 2b, 2 RBI, 4 Ks; Brandon Bruner 3-3, 2b, 4 runs; Jack Van De Brake 2 RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2 RBI; Dylan Bishop 2-3, 3 RBI; Nick Garretson 2-2.
Game 2
Yakima Valley 231 304 -- 13 15 0
Wenatchee 001 000 -- 1 4 1
Gutierrez and Bishop; Rubert, Files (4) and Heggem.
Highlights: Carson Poulson 3-3, 4 runs; Bruner 4-4, RBI; Van De Brake 3-3, 3 RBI; Riley Seed 2-4, 2b, 4 RBI; Gutierrez 7 Ks.
JUNIOR LEGION
Wednesday's Games
West Valley Baseball Club 14, Wenatchee 0 (WVBC: Drew Johnson 4-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Brady Steiner 2 hits, Derek Wolff 2 hits; Connor Schlect 2 hits, 3b.)
West Valley Baseball Club 12, Wenatchee 2 (WVBC: Adam Goodrich 2 hits; Jaden Kelbaum 2b; Eli Grange 2b.)
GOLF
Saiz scores ace
GRANGER -- Paul Saiz recorded a hole-in-one on the 106-yard ninth hole at Cherry Hill Golf Course this past Saturday.