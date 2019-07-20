July 20-- Jul. 20--SELAH, Wash. -- Alex Morford drove in two runs and Wyatt Berriman scored twice but the Yakima Valley Peppers fell to Hanford 5-3 in the Central Washington Junior Legion district tournament on Friday at Archer Stadium.
Matt Quincy and Berriman both had doubles for the Peppers, the North No. 2 seed who host South No. 3 Hanford again on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The North champion West Valley Baseball Club plays later in the tournament.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Upper Valley finishes third
VANCOUVER -- Upper Valley fell to Snow Valley North 2-0 on Friday and finished third in the Little League Juniors state tournament.
Upper Valley won three of five games in the tournament.
Tournament highlights: Jaden Zimmerman .444 batting average; Luke Jenkins .357; Thane Denny .357; Justus Barker 0.96 ERA; Logan Stevenson 1.00; Hunter Huwe 1.62.
GOLF
Dufault betters, equals age
At age 74, Don Dufault bettered that with a round of 73 on Monday at SunTides and then equaled it on Friday.
--Duane Rossman bettered his age on Wednesday as the 76-year-old shot 75 at the Yakima Country Club.