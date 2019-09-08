Sept. 08-- Sep. 8--MOUNTLAKE TERRACE -- The Sedro-Woolley girls' soccer team saw its season opener get away late Saturday afternoon against Mountlake Terrace.
The Hawks scored with about 10 minutes remaining for the 1-0 nonleague win.
Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said he was proud of the hard-fought game, especially since the Cubs were shorthanded due to injuries and ineligible players.
"I couldn't be happier or more proud of the kids who were there today," he said.
He said Chloe Hinds, Olivia Isakson, Anna Rutherford and Mabel Gaham played well.
Women's College Soccer
Skagit Valley 2, Whatcom 2
MOUNT VERNON -- Maileena Dicken and Payton Boehm each scored for Skagit Valley as the Cardinals (1-2-1) wrangled a tie against Whatcom.
Men's College Soccer
Whatcom 2, Skagit Valley 0
MOUNT VERNON -- Kevin Giessler and Luis Hildago each scored as the Orcas topped the Cardinals (2-2-1). Edson Andrade assisted on both goals.
