July 29-- Jul. 29--The West Valley Baseball Club, the Yakima Valley Peppers and the Yakima Junior Beetles all won their games on Sunday in the AA Legion state tournament.
The Yakima Junior Beetles walked-off against Burlington 5-4 at Parker Faller Field in a loser-out game.
With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Josh Fernandes singled with the bases loaded and one out to score Jared Sires.
Fernandes finished the game 2 for 4 with an RBI, Hunter Kleinow was 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI and Sires went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Junior Beetles.
Yakima will play Gonzaga Prep in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. Monday at Parker Faller Field.
West Valley blanked Gonzaga Prep 11-0 in five innings at Parker Faller Field behind Connor Schlect, who pitched three innings while giving up just one hit and striking out five.
Blake Steiner drove in two runs, Eli Grange and Johnny Hanses both had two hits and an RBI and Brady Steiner singled and drove in a run for West Valley (43-5).
With the victory, West Valley will play Hanford at Parker Faller Field on Monday at 7 p.m.
The Peppers beat Mt. Vernon 17-6 in five innings at Davis High School's Pete Orgill Field.
Wyatt Berriman went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI, Dean Pettyjohn went 3 for 4 with four RBI and Ryker Fortier was 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI for Yakima Valley (45-13).
The Peppers will play the Kennewick Phantoms at 7 p.m. on Monday at Pete Orgill Field.
At the A Legion state tournament in Hanford, the West Valley Bees lost to the West Kooteneay Orioles 13-3 on Sunday. The Bees will play University in a loser-out game on Monday at 1 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES At Parker Faller Field
West Valley Baseball Club 11, Gonzaga Prep 0 (WVBC: Eli Grange 2 hits, RBI; Blake Steiner 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses 2 hits, RBI; Drew Johnson 2b; Brady Steiner RBI; Connor Schlect 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 5 K.)
Yakima Junior Beetles 5, Burlington 4 (YJB: Angel Morales 1-4; Geoff Edgar 1-3, run; Jared Sires 1-3, 2b, run; David Perales 2-3; Hunter Kleinow 1-2, run, RBI; Frankie Olivas run; Josh Fernandes 2-4, RBI; Wyatt Beetchnow CG, 2 K.)
Other scores: Sedro-Wolley 9, Lynden 1; Hanford 11, Mt. Spokane 4.
At Pete Orgill Field
Yakima Valley Peppers 17, Mt. Vernon 6 (YVP: Wyatt Berriman 4-5, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Dean Pettyjohn 3-4, 4 RBI; Jose Radillo 2-4, 2 RBI; Conner Dailey 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryker Fortier 2-2, 2b, 4 RBI.)
Other scores: Pullman 4, Wilder 0; University 3, Asotin 0; Kennewick beat Walla Walla.
A LEGION STATE TOURNAMENT AT HANFORD
West Kooteneay 13, West Valley Bees 3