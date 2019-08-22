Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--MOSES LAKE -- The Grant County Health District, along with Samaritan Healthcare and the Moses Lake Community Health Center, will be giving away free handgun lockboxes and trigger locks this Saturday.
"Safety is our main goal here," said Rachelle Lange, volunteer services coordinator for Samaritan Healthcare.
The giveaway is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Tri-State Outfitters, 1224 S. Pioneer Way, and inside Sportsman's Warehouse in Moses Lake, 1020 N. Stratford Road, and will last until 1 p.m., or all 600 lockboxes are given away, Lange said.
The giveaway is first-come-first-served, Lange said. Those interested in obtaining a lockbox will fill out a release form and receive training on the proper use of the lockbox as part of the process, she added.
"It should be pretty quick, we want to provide as many as possible," Lange added.
Lange said the best method for storing firearms is the "triple-safe" method, in which the gun is kept unloaded and locked up while ammunition is stored separately. According to Moses Lake Community Health, one out of every three homes in the U.S. has a firearm and each year in Washington about 55 children are hospitalized and 38 die from firearm-related injuries, a large portion of which occurred in or near their home.
