WASHINGTON _ Wisconsin Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner announced Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year, according to WISN, the Milwaukee ABC affiliate.
The longtime lawmaker's exit means the Badger State is losing its most senior member. He is also the second Wisconsin Republican to announce he is leaving Congress after Rep. Sean P. Duffy announced last month that he would be resigning on Sept. 23.
Sensenbrenner has represented the 5th District in the Milwaukee suburbs since he was first elected in 1978. President Donald Trump carried the district by 20 points in 2016 and Sensenbrenner won a 21st term last year by 24 points.
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 5th District race Solid Republican.
Sensenbrenner is the 12th House Republican this cycle to decide against reelection while also not seeking another office.
(Simone Pathe contributed to this report.)
