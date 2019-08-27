Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--Kindergarten teachers Amber Reynolds, Julie Dockter, Caroline Wittman, Staci Wertenberger and Toni Cuello, from left, hold a team meeting Monday afternoon in one of classrooms of the new Tapteal Elementary school building on Sunshine Avenue in West Richland.
Richland's 11th elementary is the temporary home for about 680 Tapteal students until their new school is built at the old Tapteal site.
The new school cost about $17 million to build and shares the same design as Jefferson Elementary.
