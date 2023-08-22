The work of former classmate Bill Harpster was displayed at Eastmont High School’s Class of 1958 reunion Aug. 17, 1968. The class of 76 students was the first to graduate from Eastmont. Among the committee members for the event were, from left, Mrs. Conrad (Patti Renfroe) Thoroughman, Mrs. Kenneth (Jean Gustin) Fife and Joel Hume.
The old high school building on Ninth Street Northeast is now the site of government offices including the Washington State Parks Eastern Region. Worx of Wenatchee Valley uses the old gymnasium of the high school just to the east. Across the street, the football field and track has become the Rylee Ann Apartments.
The work of former classmate Bill Harpster was displayed at Eastmont High School’s Class of 1958 reunion Aug. 17, 1968. The class of 76 students was the first to graduate from Eastmont. Among the committee members for the event were, from left, Mrs. Conrad (Patti Renfroe) Thoroughman, Mrs. Kenneth (Jean Gustin) Fife and Joel Hume.
The old high school building on Ninth Street Northeast is now the site of government offices including the Washington State Parks Eastern Region. Worx of Wenatchee Valley uses the old gymnasium of the high school just to the east. Across the street, the football field and track has become the Rylee Ann Apartments.
The work of former classmate Bill Harpster was displayed at Eastmont High School’s Class of 1958 reunion Aug. 17, 1968. The class of 76 students was the first to graduate from Eastmont. Among the committee members for the event were, from left, Mrs. Conrad (Patti Renfroe) Thoroughman, Mrs. Kenneth (Jean Gustin) Fife and Joel Hume.
The old high school building on Ninth Street Northeast is now the site of government offices including the Washington State Parks Eastern Region photographed June 13. Worx of Wenatchee Valley uses the old gymnasium of the high school just to the east. Across the street, the football field and track has become the Rylee Ann Apartments.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone