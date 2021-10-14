Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Lori Withrow is running for commissioner 3 of the Lake Chelan Health hospital district 2. Her opponent, Fred Miller, in the upcoming election announced on Oct. 12 he would not be pursuing reelection.
What makes you qualified for this position as opposed to your opponent?
I have a combined 37 years of construction, supply chain, business and project management experience — the last 19 of which were for a publicly held company. Companies have entrusted me because of my depth of knowledge, strong character and leadership skills. I have the ability to accomplish large projects, conserving financial and material resources while bringing together an organization to accomplish a common goal.
My professional background compliments the experience of the current board. I have solid credentials, an excellent work ethic and a good reputation in the community. I have two unique qualities. I’m a Certified Professional Project Manager; a skill set that has trained me to see and mitigate risk within any business. I also lead with a level of vulnerability, meaning I don’t know everything, I’m not afraid to say that. I will, however, do everything I can to face an issue, weakness or challenge head on.
What are the major issues of this race that you feel are the most important?
The most prevalent issue today is the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic affects every aspect of our community, not only in healthcare, but in business, education, child care, mental health, access to routine health care and costs. The pandemic is the center of a wheel, either holding everything together if we defeat it, or breaking the wheel apart if we succumb to its effects. In my previous statements, I noted the top issue for our Hospital District was the building of our new hospital. This still holds true as construction is well on its way and will need to accommodate any future health care needs in response to the pandemic. Again, it is one spoke on the wheel of priorities. The Hospital District serves the entire community and, as such, we must approach the most prevalent issues with creativity and zeal to defeat them.
What is your vision for Lake Chelan Health?
My professional background has put me in a position to compliment the experience of the current board. The Board must deliberate with many voices and govern with one voice, with the best interest of the community in mind. I would like to utilize my experience to help build a bridge between the Chelan Valley of the past and the growing Chelan Valley of the future. As our community changes, we must adapt to those changes, building and attracting better care for the needs of our community. If we do not adapt, we will never be prepared nor will we have a plan to guide those in the best interest of the people who live here. With that comes a level of transparency. I would like to see improved transparency so that the community is in the know, engaged and committed to the Hospital District of the future.