BRITAIN-IRAN-TANKER:LA_Iran's detention of two British-owned oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz sharply escalated tensions with London and Washington Friday, increasing the odds that the two allies would undertake new military steps to protect shipping in the strategically important Middle East waterway. Naval forces from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, claiming it failed to follow international maritime regulations while transiting the strait, according to Iran state media. The tanker "was seized by the IRGC due to violating international regulations," the revolutionary guards said in a statement. "After it was seized it was transferred to Iranian shores to undergo legal procedure." Another tanker was boarded by armed Iranian naval forces on Friday but later allowed to proceed, according to the Iranian news service FARS. The ship, named the Mesdar, is Liberian flagged but operated by Norbulk Shipping, a U.K.-based company. By David S. Cloud and Noah Bierman in Washington and Nabih Bulos in Beirut.
LAPD-PROTESTERS-INFORMANT:LA_The Los Angeles Police Department ordered a confidential informant to monitor and record meetings held by a political group that staged protests against President Donald Trump in 2017, a move that has drawn concern and consternation from civil rights advocates. On four separate occasions in October 2017, the informant entered Echo Park United Methodist Church with a hidden recorder and captured audio of meetings held by the Los Angeles chapter of Refuse Fascism, a group that has organized a number of large-scale demonstrations against the Trump administration in major U.S. cities, according to court records reviewed by the Los Angeles Times. The operation was launched by the LAPD's Major Crimes Division in October 2017, as police across the country were preparing for potential mass demonstrations to mark the first anniversary of Trump's election, records show. Police reports and transcripts documenting the informant's activities became public as part of an ongoing case against several members of Refuse Fascism who were charged with criminal trespassing for blocking a downtown section of the 101 Freeway during two separate anti-Trump demonstrations in September and November of 2017. By James Queally in Los Angeles.
SCI-WOMAN-MOON:LA_Fifty years after a military test pilot made the first striated boot prints in the thick gray powder of the lunar surface, NASA has an ambitious plan to send humans back to the moon by 2024. But this time there's a twist. The next time a pair of astronauts set foot on the moon, the space agency has vowed that at least one of them will be a woman. "I think most women would say it's about time," said former astronaut Janet Kavandi, director of NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. "Women have been in the astronaut corps for decades now. We've gone everywhere else our male counterparts have gone." NASA is so serious about sending a woman to the moon that it has named its new lunar program Artemis. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the goddess of the moon and twin sister of the sun god Apollo. By Deborah Netburn in Los Angeles.
LA-STREETMARKET:LA_Long before dawn, El Cuba arrives with his dark sunglasses, heavy gold rapper chains and his old, beat-up broom. He sweeps the sidewalk clean and picks up trash, setting the stage for the street vendors of the Pinata District. Every weekend, they flock here _ in trucks, in vans, on bus, by foot _ to put on a feast at the edge of downtown unlike any other in Los Angeles. Cumbias boom from giant speakers. Carne asada smoke clogs the air. Fryers sizzle as vendors vie for your attention. Some dance, some sing, some get down on one knee and recite poetry. Others take you by the hand and pull you to their table: Tacos! Pambazos! Tortas! Come and eat, senores y senoras! I invite, you pay. It's street food theater that overwhelms the senses and follows few, if any, norms. All those who come hunting for pinatas tend to get swept up in the show _ in the birria from Jalisco, pupusas from El Salvador, nieve from Oaxaca, guasanas from Michoacan. By Esmeralda Bermudez in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
