CALIF-BOATFIRE:LA _ Coast Guard officials said eight people are dead and at least 26 are missing after a 75-foot commercial diving boat erupted in flames near the shoreline of Santa Cruz Island early Monday. Many aboard the vessel Conception were thought to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the predawn hours. Authorities continued their search Monday for possible survivors, as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's coroner office prepared for a mass casualty incident. Dakota Smith, Brittny Mejia, Mark Puente and Soumya Karlamangla in Los Angeles.
CALIF-BOATFIRE-VICTIMS:LA _ Kristy Finstad first swam the waters of California's Channel Islands as a toddler, tucked under her father's arm. The marine biologist had since returned hundreds of times to the area's swaying kelp forests and arrays of coral. On Friday, Finstad boarded a commercial fishing boat to help lead an expedition for her family's scuba diving company. After a fire broke out on board early Monday, engulfing and sinking the 75-foot vessel, Finstad is one of 26 people unaccounted for. By Los Angeles Times staff writers.
DETROIT-BLACKVOTERS:LA _ Oriana Powell's decision not to vote in the 2016 presidential election haunts her. In the two and half years since Donald Trump won her traditionally Democratic home state of Michigan by fewer than 12,000 votes, she says she's been alarmed by the way he's inflamed racial tensions and anti-immigrant hostility. "I didn't really contemplate what that would mean _ giving it to the other side," said the 30-year-old Democrat and Detroit native. Powell's definitely voting in 2020. And she's doing more than that. She's joined the front lines as a grass-roots political organizer. There's just one problem: Many of her fellow African American voters, a core segment of this state's Democratic base, also feel the party let them down. By Tyrone Beason in Detroit (Moving at a later date).
