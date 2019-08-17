The following stories are under consideration:
CALIF-WILDFIRES-UTILITIES:LA_ Cecilia Santillano faced a difficult decision earlier this year when the power went out in her Simi Valley neighborhood: Ignore her monthly bills and buy a generator, or hope the batteries on her husband's ventilators would outlast the outage. "If I didn't have the generator and there was no power and no sign of it getting turned on, George could start passing away," said Santillano, whose husband suffers from a rare autoimmune disease and is bound to a wheelchair. "They are expensive and I didn't want to buy it, but I'd rather be safe." The power outage Santillano endured wasn't related to preventing wildfires _ it was caused by Southern California Edison line maintenance. But outages like hers could become more commonplace and prolonged as California utility companies expand their use of intentional electricity outages to prevent wildfires from power lines. Local leaders and public health workers fear that hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Californians, such as Santillano, could find themselves in increasingly dire situations. They also acknowledge there are wrenching tradeoffs. By Taryn Luna. (Moving at a later date)
HONGKONG-PROTESTERS:LA_The protester felt torn as an elderly Australian woman in a wheelchair grabbed his hand and asked for help. She was trying to get home and wanted assistance navigating through the thousands of demonstrators at the Hong Kong International Airport to reach her gate. If he were in charge, he would have let her pass. But he wasn't. Nobody was. And so he deferred to the crowd and its blockade. "I kept saying sorry to her, but there's nothing I could do," said the 25-year-old protester, who spoke on condition that he be identified only by his last name, Chan. Eleven weeks into Hong Kong's now famously leaderless movement against police brutality and unwanted influence by authorities in mainland China, protesters have been doing some soul-searching, questioning whether their spontaneous style of demonstration risks going too far. By Alice Su in Hong Kong. (Moved.)
ELPASO-SHOOTING-GENERATIONS:LA_It's a tricky thing, what makes up an American. There are Latinos whose families have been on this land since long before the Statue of Liberty greeted newcomers from New York Harbor, before the Civil War and the Declaration of Independence. In the days since the El Paso massacre, many have found themselves reflecting, wrestling with their place in society and asking questions about how their heritage, their language and their skin color has shaped them and the way other Americans perceive them. Some say the El Paso shooting, which targeted Mexicans, along with the white supremacist rhetoric that led up to it, has put the entire U.S. Latino population under attack. In California and Texas, two states where people have continually crossed borders and borders have continually crossed people, many families feel they're living at a time when a painful kind of history is repeating itself. These are some of their stories. By Esmeralda Bermudez and Paloma Esquivel. (Moving at a later date)
