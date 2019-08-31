The following stories are under consideration:
HONGKONG:LA _ A day of peaceful protests in Hong Kong turned chaotic Saturday night as police and demonstrators faced off in violent battles that seemed to mark a grim turning point in a summer of unrest. Protesters set fire to barricades and hurled bricks and petrol bombs. Police fired water cannons, tear gas and pepper balls. They wrestled protesters to the ground or dragged them away. Numerous arrests were made, some by undercover police dressed as protesters. After police first fired tear gas around 5 p.m. near the Legislative Council building, Hong Kong's parliament, pitched battles erupted at police barricades on nearby Harcourt Road. Firefighters doused a blaze set by protesters at a road barricade close to police headquarters. The clashes, which broke out in locations across the city, were fueled by anger over the arrests Thursday and Friday of pro-democracy lawmakers and prominent student leaders, including Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow of the youth activist movement Demosisto. Protesters said it was a crucial moment to show solidarity with the pro-democracy activists. By Ryan Ho Kilpatrick in Hong Kong and Robyn Dixon in Singapore.
FRESNO-BLACKFACE:LA_It took two 15-year-old cheerleaders, two viral videos, a racial slur and a school board member on a tear to force this Central Valley city to confront its painful past _ one of discrimination that some say has shaped the place for more than a century. This very big, very small town spent its summer vacation talking about racism and white privilege, about youthful mistakes and righteous punishment, about elusive justice and enduring pain. With the school year now underway, the question is what happens next. The white girl whose behavior is at the heart of Fresno's current racial debate remains on the cheer squad. The black girl who blew the whistle has been pulled out of school by her fearful mother. And the Bullard Knights' Friday football games _ events that bring residents together _ promise to be marked by protests and heightened security. The incident that ignited the civic soul searching was "horrifically racist and inappropriate," Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson said in a recent interview. "It is also a 15-year-old. That has been the crux of the issue. How do you respond to that?" By Maria L. La Ganga in Fresno, Calif. (Moving at a later date)
CMP-ADMISSIONS-FRAUD-USC:LA_William "Rick" Singer was already deep into running a college admissions scam at USC when he tried to smooth talk the university's athletic director, Pat Haden, over coffee at the Los Angeles Country Club. Working under Haden's nose, Singer had been bribing USC coaches and one of Haden's top administrators for coveted admission slots that he sold to his wealthy clients, according to federal prosecutors. But Singer had never met Haden, a legendary figure at USC who wielded enormous influence as the head of its vaunted sports program. A word from Haden could help a kid get in to USC, and that kind of pull, for Singer, was gold. So, in May 2015, Singer leaned on an old client who knew Haden to make an introduction. Haden, it turned out, had a different agenda. By Joel Rubin in Los Angeles. (Moved as a sports story)
MEXICO-DRUGS:LA_Melissa and Daryl McKinsey first heard about "Mexican Oxy" last year when their 19-year-old son Parker called in tears. "I need to go to rehab," he said. Several months earlier, a friend had given Parker a baby-blue pill that was stamped on one side with the letter M. It resembled a well-known brand of oxycodone, the prescription painkiller that sparked the American opioid epidemic. But the pill was actually a far more powerful and more addictive opioid: fentanyl. Within weeks, Parker was crushing and freebasing up to eight pills a day. Developed decades ago as a painkiller of last resort, fentanyl has surpassed heroin and prescription pills to become the leading driver of the opioid crisis and is now the top cause of U.S. overdose deaths. Last year, more than 31,000 people in the United States died after taking fentanyl or one of its close chemical relatives, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No other drug in modern history has killed more people in a year. By Kate Linthicum (Moving at a later date)
