BIOWATCH-SECURITY:LA_The Department of Homeland Security stored sensitive data from the nation's bio-terrorism defense program on an insecure website where it was vulnerable to attacks by hackers for more than a decade, according to government documents reviewed by the Los Angeles Times. The data included the locations of BioWatch air samplers installed at subway stations and other public locations in more than 30 U.S. cities that are designed to detect anthrax or other airborne biological weapons, the records show. It also included the results of tests for possible pathogens, a list of biological agents that could be detected and response plans that would be put in place in the event if an attack, Homeland Security confirmed. The information _ housed on a .org website run by a private contractor _ was moved behind a secure federal government firewall and the website was shut down in May. But Homeland Security officials acknowledged they do not know whether hackers ever gained access to the data. By Emily Baumgaertner in Washington. (Moving at a later date)
JAILHOUSE-INFORMANT-FREEDOM:LA_As soon as Samuel Bonner entered the Long Beach, Calif., courtroom with his wrists chained to his waist, the judge made a simple _ yet for Bonner, unprecedented _ request: Could the bailiff please remove his shackles? This is the moment, Bonner thought. This is it. It was the closest thing to freedom he had felt in 37 years. The hour or so that followed was just as remarkable for the man who always insisted he was innocent of murder. The hearing that day in July was spurred by the approval of California's new felony murder law, which retroactively limits who can be charged with murder to those accused of actually killing or intending to kill. In L.A. County, Bonner and more than 1,600 others have sought relief, and about 10 convictions have been undone to date. But the reprieve for Bonner that day went far beyond that. Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Lowenthal declined to resentence him and instead ordered him released, citing misconduct by a prosecutor who used a shady jailhouse informant. Besides the informant's testimony, he said, there was little linking Bonner to the crime at all. "That the death penalty was sought against someone based on testimony that was known to be false is horrifying and shocks the conscience," the judge said. By Alene Tchekmedyian in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
CONSERVATIVE-INTERNET:LA_Earlier this summer, as Donald Trump assembled online activists at the White House to thank them for their role in getting him to the Oval Office and _ Trump predicted _ keeping him there, one guest didn't rush to claim credit. Los Angeles-based Prager University, a registered charity, is legally prohibited from politicking. It isn't truly a university and doesn't have a campus. But the digital empire created by Dennis Prager, a 71-year-old conservative radio host and erstwhile Never Trumper, is having more success rallying young people to Trump's side than many campaign committees aligned with the president. The concise videos PragerU launches onto the internet every week to indoctrinate and motivate conservatives have been watched more than 2 billion times, according to the group's own count. Independent analysis done for the Los Angeles Times by Tubular Labs, a video measurement company, largely backs up that claim. PragerU consistently spends more on Facebook advertising than major political campaigns and national advocacy groups. It ranks among the top 10 biggest political spenders on the platform. Its videos are becoming a staple on college campuses, where Prager is dead set on overturning liberal orthodoxy. PragerU boasts that thousands of college and high school teachers screen its videos in their classrooms. All that has caused considerable consternation on the left. By Evan Halper in Washington. (Moving at a later date)
