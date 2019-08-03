The following stories are under consideration:
ELPASO-SHOOTING:LA_A man armed with a rifle went on a rampage in a busy shopping center in this Texas border city on Saturday, killing or wounding at least 20 people before police took him into custody. A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that at least 15 people were killed in the attack and that the suspect who was taken into custody is a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, stressing that the death count was preliminary and that the investigation was ongoing. By Molly Hennessy-Fiske in Houston.
HEALTHCARE-CHARITY:LA_"I'm scared, mommy," Bo Macan protested. Bo, who is 9, was trying to be brave as a nurse probed his bare chest with a needle, seeking a surgically implanted port below his skin where she could attach an IV line for his weekly antibiotic. "It hurts. It hurts! Please make it stop," Bo pleaded, clutching his mother's hand more frantically with each push from the needle. Taking care of Bo _ who was born with a unique combination of complex illnesses that have required 53 surgeries and more than 800 days in the hospital _ is a full-time job for Carolyn Macan. Macan also spends a lot of time looking for money. "It just breaks you down," she said. Medical charities and crowd-funding have long helped fill the gaps for Americans who lack health coverage. By Noam M. Levey in Roeland Park, Kan. (Moving at a later date)
IMMIGRATION-MIGRANTS-RETURN_When U.S. officials walked about 200 asylum seekers south across the bridge from Texas last week, the migrants were clutching court paperwork, planning to stay in Mexico as they pursue their cases. But their hopes fizzled as soon as they viewed their temporary home: a trash-strewn parking lot at the edge of the bridge. The treeless concrete expanse, wedged between the river and a Mexican immigration building, was already packed with 250 returnees, some already there for 10 days. This was not what U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had promised migrants under the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program. Designed to prevent asylum seekers from skipping court and disappearing into the U.S. illegally, the program requires them to await the outcome of their cases in Mexico while allowing them to cross legally for court hearings. Most must wait several months just for their initial hearing, and few have access to immigration lawyers in the U.S. At the Nuevo Laredo parking lot, as Mexican officials came and went from an air conditioned office, migrants camped on a pallets strewn among their cars. Some huddled under a metal carport, sharing a foul-smelling bathroom and bathing with outdoor hoses. Children played with empty water bottles and shards of glass. By Molly Hennessy-Fiske and Wendy Fry in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. (Moving at a later date)
CHINA-CAMBODIA:LA_ Ros Sitha was asleep with dozens of other construction workers on the unfinished second floor of the hotel they were building in the heart of this booming coastal city. The Chinese owners had let the workers live on site _ common practice in a city where nearly every block is under redevelopment. Shortly before dawn, the 40-year-old was jolted awake by a loud crack from the floors above, then another. Seconds later, the structure gave way, toppling to one side and trapping more than 50 workers beneath hunks of concrete and twisted metal. More than two days later, Ros Sitha was the last of 26 survivors to be pulled to safety. At least 28 Cambodians were killed, making it the country's deadliest building disaster in decades. For many Cambodians, the June 22 collapse and its aftermath were confirmation that their government cared more about courting Chinese investment than it did about them. By Shashank Bengali in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. (Moving at a later date)
___
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.