MANSON-GIRLS:LA_She was a suburban mother of three, married for 30 years, with a ski boat and a lake house. She sang in the church choir, volunteered at summer Bible camp and took family road trips to Yosemite and Zion. In January 2008, a phone call snapped her back to a time she'd spent nearly 40 years trying to forget. "Is this Dianne Lake?" a man asked. The words drilled a pit in her gut. No one used her maiden name. She made sure of it. Her hands began to sweat. The man explained how he was part of a forensic team planning to exhume bodies in the desert, how her name might end up in the news. Her hands began to sweat. The man explained how he was part of a forensic team planning to exhume bodies in the desert, how her name might end up in the news. She begged him to keep her out of it, but he said he could not. "You were part of something bigger than you are," he told her. She'd thought she'd escaped this reckoning. Her husband knew her secret. But now she'd have to tell her friends, her employer, her children. A week after the call, Lake stepped into her oldest child's bedroom and sat on the mattress. "There is something I've dreaded ever having to tell you," she said. Her 22-year-old daughter looked up, startled. "Remember when I told you how your grandparents became hippies and lived in a bread truck when I was 14?" "Yeah." There was another part to the story. "Well, I met a man named Charles Manson." By Joe Mozingo. (Moving Sunday)
FBI-DOMESTIC-TERRORISM:LA_FBI Director Christopher A. Wray assured Congress last month that his agents were aggressively combating domestic terror threats from a broad array of extremist groups. "The FBI, working with our state and local law enforcement partners," he said, "is all over this." But the bureau is now scrambling to investigate domestic terrorism on two fronts _ a mass shooting in Gilroy, Calif., followed days later by a far more deadly attack in El Paso _ that appears to undercut Wray's assertions and raise questions about whether the FBI is doing enough to identify and stop murderous plots by home-grown fanatics with no ties to foreign terrorist organizations. Some former law enforcement officials and Democratic lawmakers contend federal agencies have been caught flat-footed by a surge in mass shootings by white supremacists and other extremists targeting minorities, immigrants and religious groups. By Del Quentin Wilber in Washington. (Moving Sunday.)
ELPASO-SHOOTING-FEAR:LA__As the Torres family gathered around their television in El Paso to watch reports of the shooting rampage in Gilroy, Calif., that left three dead, they worried about relatives in nearby San Jose, and felt relieved after learning they were safe. Six days later, said Andrew Torres, 24, the next major hate-fueled mass attack happened "right up the street." Two of the freelance photographer's relatives were killed in the shooting at the Walmart here that left 22 dead, 27 injured and one of the country's safest cities rattled. The attacks have left Torres, an El Paso native, deeply shaken, to the degree that he didn't leave his house until several days afterward. By Molly Hennessy-Fiske in El Paso, Texas. (Moving at a later date)
SACRAMENTO-BAPTIST-LGBTQ:LA_Pastor Roger Jimenez implored his congregation at Verity Baptist Church to separate themselves from the ways of a modern, wicked world. Burn your Harry Potter books. Trash your rock 'n' roll CDs. Don't vaccinate your babies. Stay away from gay people. "The United States of America is on a rainbow-colored boat, and we've gotta shake that boat up," Jimenez said. Speaking to some 400 people in an overflow crowd that included dozens of young children staring intently at Bibles and giggling when pastors yelled, Jimenez was met with shouts of "Amen!" and "Let 'er rip!" "If I go down in history as the hardest preacher against homos, praise the Lord," he added. By Hailey Branson-Potts in Sacramento, Calif.
