SCI-APOLLO11-REPEAT:LA_The passage of a half century has blurred many of the reasons that the United States was able to accomplish what seemed like science fiction: the July 20, 1969 landing of Apollo 11 on the moon. The Apollo program's stunning technical success depended on a government leadership culture, an industrial organization, a tolerance for risk and a political environment that do not exist today_even as NASA insists it will land humans on the moon in five years. Could it be duplicated? "Lots of luck with that," said Jay Honeycutt, an Apollo era engineer in flight operations who later became chief of the Kennedy Space Center. "We could if they let us." Honeycutt was among more than a dozen Apollo-era leaders and contemporary space experts who agreed, in interviews, that changes in American society have made the idea of landing humans on the moon far more challenging now than it was 50 years ago. By Ralph Vartabedian and Samantha Masunaga. (Moving at a later date)
NIPSEYHUSSLE-MURALS:LA_Months after his tragic death in March, Nipsey Hussle's influence pulses through the city_ in alleys, on the fronts and sides of buildings, along busy highways and streets, on billboards, basketball courts, in galleries and breweries. In rich, vibrant colors, his face is amplified on dozens of murals and public art pieces, big and small, that have popped up around South L.A, Boyle Heights, Venice, Mid-City and downtown L.A. The murals are a testament that the legacy of Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, continues beyond his music and the imprint he left in South Los Angeles as an activist, entrepreneur and community member. For many, the art is a way to process grief: With colors, his breath is restored. By Dorany Pineda in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
LA-DEPUTYGANGS-FBI:LA_For decades, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has been under pressure to break up tattooed gangs of deputies accused of misconduct. But senior department officials, county leaders and prosecutors have failed to root out a subculture of inked clubs that pervades the nation's largest sheriff's agency. Now, the FBI has opened an investigation of these secret societies that seeks to accomplish what high-powered sheriffs, blue-ribbon commissions and millions of dollars in lawsuits over the past 50 years have not: identify deputies who brand themselves with the matching tattoos and determine whether the groups they belong to encourage or commit criminal behavior. The FBI probe into deputy gangs spotlights the shortcomings of local efforts, which have mostly been piecemeal, often resulting in investigations that focus on isolated acts of wrongdoing. By Maya Lau in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
