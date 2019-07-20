The following stories are under consideration:
WMD-PROGRAM-CUTS:LA_The Trump administration has quietly dismantled or cut back multiple programs that were created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to help detect and prevent terrorism involving weapons of mass destruction, a Los Angeles Times investigation has found. The retreat has taken place over the last two years at the Department of Homeland Security, which has primary domestic responsibility for helping authorities identify and block potential chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. The changes, not previously reported, were made without rigorous review of potential security vulnerabilities, The Times found, undermining government-wide efforts aimed at countering terrorist attacks involving unconventional weapons, known as WMD. More than 30 current and former Homeland Security employees and contractors voiced concern that the changes _ including the cancellation of dozens of training exercises and the departure of scores of scientists and policy experts _ have put Americans at greater risk. By David Willman in Washington. (Moved.)
MANSON-SON:LA_The soft-spoken man with the crooked smile and bright blue eyes wants to change the way the world thinks about his father. He says his dad has been misunderstood for half a century. Unfairly blamed. Wrongly vilified. The man is 51. His name is Michael Brunner. His father was Charles Manson. "I would say 95% of the public looks at Charlie as this mass-murdering dog, and it's really, obviously, just not true," Brunner says. "He didn't necessarily kill." Brunner stops. He is very nervous. He has spoken publicly about his notorious bloodline just once before, and that was 26 years ago. He is out of practice and deeply conflicted. He has guarded his privacy for decades. But now, loyalty to a biological father he has never known wins out. "Can we start again?" he asks. He continues. Then pauses. Whispers. "I thought this was going to be so easy." Very little is easy when you're the only son of America's most famous cult leader and Mary Theresa Brunner, the first member recruited into the Manson "family," as his followers were known. By Maria L. La Ganga and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein. (Moved)
CMP-ADMISSIONS-GYMNAST:LA_Even by the lofty standards of UCLA gymnastics, the team's 2016 freshmen stood out. The group was one of the greatest collections of recruits in NCAA history, including two Olympic gold medalists and others with state, regional and national accolades. One of the nine women, however, stood apart _ Maria Caire. Her team biography had no record of a competitive career. UCLA listed Caire as a past member of Pasadena-based Club Champion Gymnastics, but top gymnasts who trained at the club during the same period told The Times they had never seen her practice. There is no record of her participating in a meet for the club. Caire, however, had something other aspiring collegiate gymnasts didn't. Her uncle was a close friend of UCLA's legendary coach, Valorie Kondos Field. In a book published last year, Kondos Field described the student's uncle as "one of my dearest friends." Property records show they owned a condominium together in the late 1990s. By Nathan Fenno and Richard Winton in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
USGUATEMALA-TOWN:LA_This mist-shrouded mountain town in northwest Guatemala exudes a bustling air of good fortune, even prosperity, that may seem at odds with the landscape of subsistence cornfields and vegetable plots. Concrete and stucco houses of three and even four stories tower over traditional dwellings crafted from from adobe bricks and wooden planks. The source of the housing boom isn't income from crop sales or occasional tourism. Rather, Todos Santos runs on savings sent home from the United States. "The United States helped me more than the Guatemala government ever did," said Efrain Carrillo, 40, outside the three-story house he built with three years of savings from working in the north as a laborer a decade ago. "I was deported, but I am grateful to the United States." The house features a ground-floor grocery store to provide income, while Carrillo and his wife live upstairs and their two teenage children live with relatives in the United States. Fluttering from a balcony is the Guatemalan flag, and next to it another common sight here: the Stars and Stripes. The proliferation of U.S. flags is a testament to the importance of illegal migration here _ and the difficulty of curtailing it. By Patrick J. McDonnell in Todos Santos, Guatemala. (Moving at a later date).
___
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.