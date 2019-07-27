The following stories are under consideration:
SANDERS-2020:LA_After breakfast on a recent Saturday, Robert Fraass crossed the river from Omaha, Neb., to this southwest corner of Iowa to catch Bernie Sanders at the opening of his newest campaign office. He sat in the fourth row, cheering and clapping with about 200 others as Vermont's senator delivered his familiar tirade against the oligarchs and plutocrats and greedy corporations that he said are choking the life from America's middle and working classes. Fraass voted for Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary when the candidate ran as the left-leaning, fist-shaking alternative to establishment favorite Hillary Clinton. He's still a fan. But this time, with more than two dozen presidential candidates to choose from, Fraass is shopping around. He worries that Sanders, 77, is too old and too far left to win a general election. "Realpolitik," said Fraass, 53, a project manager who works in the credit card industry. "I want someone who can beat Trump, and I wonder if Sanders can do it or if someone else would be better suited." By Mark Z. Barabak in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Moved).
MANSON-ANNIVERSARY:LA_Hearing the retired prosecutor recount the bloody crimes that scarred Los Angeles, it is easy to forget that the savage murders happened half a century ago. Stephen Kay runs one hand slowly down his cheek, describing the mark a thick rope scraped along actress Sharon Tate's face. The rope was tied around her neck and looped over a living room beam in her rented Benedict Canyon home. She was 8{ months pregnant. Clad in just a white bra and panties. Still alive, though not for long. He recounts, as if it were yesterday, how Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were tied up and dragged into separate rooms in their Los Feliz home, where they too died at the hands of Charles Manson's brutal "family." "When Rosemary heard Leno getting stabbed, she cried out," Kay says. He leans forward, hands splayed on knees, his voice rising like a terrified woman's. "'Leno! Leno!'" By Maria L. La Ganga and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
PUERTORICO-MARIA:LA_Every night for a week after Hurricane Maria, David Adames sat in the dark inside his funeral home here on the outskirts of San Juan in case another family needed him. The 46-year-old embalmer posts his cell phone number on a placard near the front door with instructions to call at any hour. But the Category 5 hurricane had knocked out power and cellular service on much of the island, so people would just walk into Funeraria Adames Memorial and tell him where to pick up the dead. He embalmed 20 bodies that month _ more than twice the usual number _ and worked at a frantic pace, because the back-up generator was running on gasoline, which was essentially impossible to buy in those days. He worried, too, about frying the generator as had happened at a nearby hospital. The facility couldn't keep its mortuary cold and corpses started to rot. He said families pleaded with him: "Is there anything you can do so we can see her one more time?" Like Adames _ who can close his eyes and flash back to those memories _ most Puerto Ricans recall the days after Sept. 20, 2017 vividly. By Marisa Gerber in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Moving at a later date)
POLICE-SUICIDES:LA_Before George Quinn wrapped a chain around the rafters of his wood shop and hung himself last month, he texted his big sister goodbye. "This is the hardest part," wrote the reclusive 63-year-old master carpenter, who lived alone with his elderly cat, Sam, in this Northern California mountain town. "Sorry for everything. You should call the Plumas Co sheriff and have them go to the garage." Carol Quinn dialed law enforcement from her home near Reno, more than an hour away, desperate for them to save her brother's life. The answer she received was startling: Deputies were no longer responding to calls like hers, because the situation could end with a "suicide by cop." Plumas County is not the only jurisdiction in California that is rethinking how it responds to suicide calls. Some small and mid-size law enforcement agencies across the state have stopped responding to certain ones because of the potential dangers to both officers and the person attempting to end their life. They also present a financial liability from lawsuits _ especially if the situation turns violent. By Ana Chabria in Graeagle, Calif. (Moving at a later date)
