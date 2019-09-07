The following stories are under consideration:
CALIF-BOATFIRE-DESIGN:LA_A day of diving off Santa Cruz Island ended like countless others aboard the Conception, with dozens of divers asleep in tightly arranged bunks that all but filled the belly of the 75-foot boat. As always, there were two ways out in case of emergency _ up a curved stairway at the front of the cabin, or through an escape hatch in the ceiling over bunks at the rear. Before dawn on Labor Day, when flames devoured the 38-year-old wooden-hulled vessel, no one below deck made it out of either exit. The only survivors were five crew members who were up top in the wheelhouse and managed to jump into the water and then onto a dinghy. Now, as investigators search for the cause of the fire that killed everyone in the bunk room _ one crew member and all 33 passengers _ questions are mounting about the design of the Conception and its emergency escape routes. By various accounts, both the design of the boat and the layout of its sleeping quarters met federal standards and both are widely popular among California operators of overnight dive and fishing excursion vessels. By Kim Christensen and Matt Hamilton in Los Angeles. (Moving Sunday)
CMP-USC-DONOR:LA_To walk the campus of the University of Southern California is to be presented with a list of its benefactors. Donor names shout from classroom buildings and dorms, the food court and the swimming pool, the news desk at the journalism school, and even the yard of the Catholic church. But for the man believed to have given more money to USC than anyone else, there are no engraved facades or illuminated signs. Billionaire B. Wayne Hughes Sr., a founder of self-storage behemoth Public Storage, has donated about $400 million to the university _ nearly all of it anonymously, according to sources familiar with his philanthropy. It is a staggering generosity that has not previously been reported and ranks him among the most significant backers of higher education in the West. Hughes, 85, has told associates that publicizing charitable work diminishes it. He "has intentionally chosen to live his life in a way that he avoids the spotlight," his attorney said in declining an interview request. By Harriet Ryan and Matt Hamilton in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
CALIF-WILDFIRES-FUELBREAKS:LA_Four months after the town of Paradise was incinerated in the most destructive wildfire in California history, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation, ordering agencies to thin trees and clear shrubs near some of the state's most fire-threatened communities. Saying the $32 million in projects were vital "to protect the lives and property of Californians" he swept aside environmental reviews and competitive bidding requirements to speed the work. But the state's recent fire chronicles are riddled with examples of how such fuel break projects don't guard against the wind-driven infernos that have laid waste to communities the length of California. Consider the case of Paradise. Officials there spent years doing exactly what Cal Fire contractors have been doing this summer _ thinning vegetation along roads and near development where firefighters can take a stand. It didn't work. The wind-whipped Camp fire hurtled over the fuel breaks and destroyed the town, killing 86 people and burning nearly 19,000 homes, businesses and other structures. By Bettina Boxall. (Moving at a later date)
LA-CHILDPROTECTION:LA_Anthony Avalos was the fastest runner in his fourth-grade class at El Dorado Elementary School in Lancaster, Calif. He earned a place on the honor roll, and his teacher, Harmony Bell, noticed an uncommon emotional maturity for a boy his age. He often collected his thoughts before speaking, asking Bell if he could step out of the room and take a few deep breaths. When a new student joined the class, he asked to move to a neighboring seat, hoping to be the friend the newcomer needed. Yet Bell saw that Anthony was often nervous about something. He held his Bible tightly throughout the day, once quaking with tears when it fell to the floor. Anthony would never return to school after classes ended last year. The next month, the 10-year-old arrived at a hospital emergency room with fatal bleeding in his skull. His body showed signs of prolonged abuse. His skin was bruised and burned from head to toe. His once-healthy frame had wasted to skin and bones. Andranik Madikians, one of the physicians at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital who tried to save Anthony, recalled looking down at the boy and saying, "Oh, my God. How does this happen?" Anthony had been under the supervision of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services sporadically over a four-year period beginning in 2013 and ending in 2017 _ more than a year before his death. During that period, at least 13 calls were made by teachers, police, counselors and relatives to the child abuse hotline about Anthony's welfare. But child protective workers and others tasked with protecting Anthony missed numerous warnings and opportunities to intervene before his death, according to dozens of interviews and a review of court records, documents from DCFS and records of outside agencies hired by the county to help Anthony and his family. By Garrett Therolf in Los Angeles. (Moving at a later date)
